Kedah APM ready for monsoon surge

ALOR SETAR: The Kedah Civil Defence Force (APM) is prepared, in terms of logistics and personnel, in anticipation of a potential second wave of floods, following a monsoon surge expected to occur from tomorrow until Dec 14.

Its deputy director, Major (PA) Muhammad Suhaimi Mohd Zain said 903 personnel and 86 assets, comprising 56 aluminium boats, 20 fibre boats, eight Rigid Inflatable Boats (RIB) and two Sealegs Boats, are on standby to be deployed at any moment.

He said a total of 1,032 members of the State Disaster Management Committee (JPBN) from various agencies have been deployed as a support team to assist APM, utilising 768 land vehicles and 166 watercraft.

“My advice to residents is to remain vigilant about the water levels of nearby rivers, follow official instructions, and evacuate promptly if ordered to do so.

“Most importantly, closely supervise young children, and avoid playing in flooded areas as they can pose serious risks, including illness, bites from venomous animals, and electric shocks from live wires,“ he said.

He told reporters this after inspecting the situation at Sungai Kedah and preparation by the state APM to face the monsoon surge and floods in the state.

To date, 114 flood-prone hotspots have been identified in the Sungai Kedah and Sungai Muda basins, he said.

They included Sungai Bata and Sungai Temin in the Kubang Pasu district; Kota Setar (Sungai Kedah and Sungai Baru; Pokok Sena (Sungai Pedu and Sungai Nawa); Padang Terap (Sungai Pedu and Sungai Padang Terap); Pendang (Sungai Pendang and Sungai Padang Kerbau); Sik (Sunga Chepir) and Baling (Sungai Ketil, Sungai Kupang, Sungai Ulu Legong and Sungai Ketil Ulu.

Muhammad Suhaimi said the Kedah APM, through its media unit, is also reviewing all information received from the public via social media to ensure accuracy and avoid disrupting the agency’s planning.

“When we receive reports, many social media users broadcast live from flood-affected areas. We will immediately notify the village head, and if floods are confirmed, we will carry out rescue operations. The APM’s media unit monitors external sources continuously,” he added.