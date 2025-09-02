ALOR SETAR: The Kedah Department of Environment (DOE) has launched an investigation into a reported quarry explosion in Bandar Baharu, which allegedly caused damage to nearby homes.

Its director, Sharifah Zakiah Syed Sahab said the department conducted an on-site investigation at the quarry and affected residences yesterday after receiving information and media inquiries.

“I was referring to a news article last Friday about claims that a powerful explosion occurred at a quarry in Bandar Baharu, last Wednesday, resulting in damage to nearby houses.

“Initial investigations found that no formal complaints had been lodged with the DOE regarding the incident. Checks with the state Minerals and Geoscience Department (JMG) also confirmed that no reports had been filed with the agency,“ she said in a statement, today.

She added that a police check found that the complainants had filed a report the following day, citing damage to their homes allegedly caused by the quarry explosion.

“The DOE’s review of the quarry explosion records, including peak sound pressure levels and peak vector sum parameters, confirmed that noise and vibration levels were within the prescribed limits. Noise and vibration measurements were also conducted at the complainant’s residence, approximately 650 metres from the blast site.

“Following discussions, the quarry has agreed to cover the cost of repairing the complainants’ houses, despite adhering to the buffer zone requirements - maintaining a distance of over 500 metres - and complying with noise and vibration limits. However, the impact on residential properties cannot be overlooked,” she said.

Sharifah Zakiah added that the DOE will intensify monitoring of the quarry’s operations, and collaborate with relevant agencies to propose remedial measures, to prevent similar incidents in the future.

“As a precaution, a notice under Section 37(1)(d) has been issued, requiring the developer to submit reports on blasting activities and control measures implemented at the site. They have also been instructed to strictly adhere to all regulations and promptly report any incidents, particularly those causing disturbances to residents.

“Complaints can be directed to the DOE via the toll-free hotline at 1-800-88-2727, or through the DOE’s e-complaint system at eaduan.doe.gov.my. Delayed reporting may hinder investigations, as crucial evidence could be compromised,“ she said.