Kedah flood situation improves as relief centre closes, river levels monitored

ALOR SETAR: The flood situation in Kedah has shown signs of improvement with one temporary relief centre closed today.

Kedah Civil Defence Force deputy director Major Muhammad Suhaimi Mohd Zain said the centre at Pokok Sena Multipurpose Hall was closed at 11.30 am after opening last Friday.

He stated that 140 people from 40 families remain housed at Sekolah Kebangsaan Langgar, which has been operating since last Friday.

“These evacuees are from Mukim Langgar/Limbong, involving residents of Kampung Alor Raja, Makam DiRaja, Limbong, Alor Setol, Pondok Haji Ahmad, Pokok Asam, Tanjung Inggeris, Alor Besar, Pagar Air and Pondok Syeikh,“ he said in a statement.

Muhammad Suhaimi reported that weather conditions were generally fine despite brief morning rain.

He noted that Sungai Pendang’s water level reached 2.74 metres, exceeding the danger level of 2.7 metres.

Meanwhile, Sungai Kedah at the Highway Bridge in Kota Setar stood at 1.93 metres, above the warning level of 1.8 metres. – Bernama