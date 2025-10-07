LEKAS highway closure on Oct 11 for cycling event, motorists advised to use alternative routes

KUALA LUMPUR: The Kajang-Seremban Expressway (LEKAS) will be closed from 5 pm on October 11 until 4 am on October 12 for the 10th edition of the RHB LEKAS Highway Ride 2025 night cycling event.

LEKAS chief executive officer Wan Salwani Wan Yusoff said the event has attracted 6,017 participants from 23 countries, reflecting its growing international appeal.

She said LEKAS has obtained all necessary approvals from the Ministry of Works, the Malaysian Highway Authority and the police for the traffic management plan.

The Commissioner of Sports has also given the greenlight to organise the event.

“During the event, nine interchanges involving 20 entry and exit routes will be closed to ensure smooth and safe traffic flow,” she said in a statement.

“The closure will extend from the Kajang Selatan Interchange to the Paroi Interchange.”

Wan Salwani thanked the police for deploying personnel from Kajang, Semenyih, Nilai, Mantin and Seremban to assist with traffic control and road user safety.

Motorists are advised to use alternative routes, such as the North-South Expressway or Federal Route 1, during the closure period and to plan their journeys.

Latest updates can be obtained through LEKAS’ official channels on X (Twitter) @LEKAStrafik, Facebook (LEKAS Highway), Instagram (@lekashighway), or by contacting the Infoline at 1-800-88-8021.

LEKAS apologises for any inconvenience caused to road users during the closure period. – Bernama