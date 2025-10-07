Trio wins physics Nobel for quantum mechanical tunnelling discovery

STOCKHOLM: Three scientists have received the Nobel Prize in Physics for their groundbreaking work on quantum mechanical tunnelling.

Briton John Clarke, Frenchman Michel Devoret and American John Martinis were honoured for discovering macroscopic quantum mechanical tunnelling and energy quantisation in electric circuits.

Quantum mechanics describes how physical systems behave at extremely small scales where classical physics no longer applies.

The phenomenon of quantum tunnelling occurs when particles pass through barriers that would be impossible to overcome according to classical physics.

The Nobel committee recognised experiments from the 1980s showing quantum tunnelling could be observed on macroscopic scales using superconductors.

Researchers demonstrated that quantum properties could be made visible in systems large enough to hold in one’s hand.

These discoveries have created opportunities for developing next-generation quantum technologies including quantum cryptography, computers and sensors.

Quantum mechanics continues to provide new surprises while serving as the foundation for all digital technology.

John Clarke expressed complete surprise at receiving the Nobel recognition for his work.

The 83-year-old professor admitted the practical applications of their discovery had not occurred to them during their research.

Clarke described the Nobel Prize as the surprise of his life that he never anticipated.

The physics award follows Monday’s medicine prize given to a US-Japanese trio for immune system research.

Last year’s physics Nobel went to Geoffrey Hinton and John Hopfield for foundational artificial intelligence work.

The chemistry prize announcement will follow on Wednesday with literature on Thursday and peace prize on Friday.

The economics prize concludes the Nobel season on October 14 with all winners sharing a $1.2 million award.

Laureates will receive their prizes from Sweden’s King Carl XVI Gustaf at the December 10 ceremony in Stockholm.

This date marks the anniversary of Alfred Nobel’s death in 1896 when he established the prizes in his will. – AFP