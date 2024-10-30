Kedah JPJ detains three lorry drivers for testing positive for drugs

JITRA: The Kedah Road Transport Department (JPJ) detained three lorry drivers after they tested positive for drugs during a special operation on commerical vehicles conducted from Oct 1 to yesterday (Oct 29) here.

Its director, Stien Van Lutam said the three local men, aged between 27 and 49, were detained after their urine screening conducted by the National Anti-Drug Agency (AADK) tested positive for prohibited substances.

“One of the lorry drivers, in his 30s, was arrested yesterday at the Hutan Kampung Toll Plaza while the two others, aged 27 and 49 respectively, were detained at the Jitra Toll Plaza (southbound). When questioned, the lorry drivers gave the excuse that they consumed them (substances) to provide themselves with extra energy for the long journeys and other reasons,” he told reporters when met at the Hutan Kampung Toll Plaza here last night.

“But for us, those are just excuses...why can others do it? Of course, we will take strict action against the drivers involved.”

He said that all those detained will have further action taken against them under Section 3(1) of the Drug Dependants (Treatment and Rehabilitation) Act 1983.

Meanwhile, Stien said during the one-month long operation, a total of 48,250 vehicles were inspected and from this number, 2,743 had action taken against them for various offences.

He said 6,824 notices were issued for failture to comply with various road safety regulations and laws, and five vehicles were also seized.

He said that the seizure action were for offences such as having no Competent Driving Licence (CDL), Motor Vehicle Licence (LKM), insurance coverage as well as for carrying excess loads.

He also said the JPJ takes seriously the offences committed by any commericial vehicle owner who violates the laws and regulations.

According to him, the public can make complaints regarding commercial vehicles through the MyJPJ e-complaint app or by emailing aduantrafik@jpj.gov.my.