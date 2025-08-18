Kedah KPDN arrests Thai woman for diesel smuggling in Kuala Nerang

ALOR SETAR: The Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Ministry (KPDN) detained a Thai woman for attempting to smuggle diesel at a petrol station in Kuala Nerang.

The suspect, aged in her 40s, was arrested following a public tip-off and intelligence gathered by KPDN enforcement officers.

Muhammad Nizam Jamaludin, Kedah KPDN director, stated that the woman was seen filling a pickup truck with diesel before switching registration plates.

“Further inspection revealed diesel stored in a modified tank,” he said in a statement.

The petrol station involved was found to have sold 273 litres of diesel in one transaction, breaching supply control regulations.

Authorities confiscated diesel worth RM800, a pickup truck, and documents totalling RM30,790.

The case is being investigated under the Control of Supplies Act 1961. - Bernama