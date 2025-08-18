Over 100,000 to join Gaza solidarity gathering at Dataran Merdeka

KUALA LUMPUR: Over 100,000 participants are expected at Dataran Merdeka this Sunday for the “Malam Himpunan dan Selawat - Malaysiaku Bersama Gaza.”

The event is the highlight of the Sumud Nusantara Carnival 2025, organised by MAPIM and Cinta Gaza Malaysia.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim is the patron, supported by key ministers including Datuk Fahmi Fadzil and Datuk Dr Mohd Na’im Mokhtar.

MAPIM CEO Datuk Dr Sani Araby said the gathering aligns with National Month celebrations.

“We want Dataran Merdeka to become a sea of white as a symbol of Malaysian solidarity with Gaza,“ he said.

He added that the event allows Malaysians to reflect on Gaza’s struggles while celebrating independence.

CGM CEO Nadir Al-Nuri said the gathering will amplify Malaysia’s solidarity voice globally.

The event will also launch the Global Sumud Flotilla, involving activists from 39 countries sailing towards Gaza.

Attendees are encouraged to wear white and join Maghrib prayers led by Sheikh Abdul Karim Al-Makki.

The Prime Minister will deliver a special address, followed by the Sumud Nusantara Declaration for Gaza.

A symbolic flag-off for the Sumud Nusantara Flotilla delegation will also take place.

The three-day carnival from Aug 22 to 24 includes a VR Gaza Time Tunnel and a hot air balloon show.

Other attractions include the Havoc Food Festival, exhibitions, and film screenings on Gaza’s struggle.

Over 1,000 vehicles will join a solidarity convoy carrying Palestinian flags to Dataran Merdeka.

Public facilities like prayer spaces will be available, but attendees should bring mats and umbrellas.

Organisers advise using public transport for convenience and smooth traffic flow. - Bernama