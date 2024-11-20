Kedah MB supports PM’s call to expel Israel from UN

KUALA NERANG: The Kedah government has expressed support for any actions aimed at pressuring Israel, including Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s call for the illegitimate state to be expelled from the United Nations (UN) membership.

Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor said Malaysia has never recognised the existence of the Zionist regime state, and the Prime Minister’s call is a commendable initiative.

“Israel exists illegally and should never have been part of the UN in the first place. It is a good idea, and if possible, it should be implemented,” he said after the groundbreaking ceremony for the Desa Sejahtera Kampung Perik resettlement project, here today.

He said all parties, regardless of their background, should unite in efforts to remove Israel from the UN.

The Prime Minister, in his address at the recent Extraordinary Arab-Islamic Summit in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, called on the international community to unite in suspending or expelling Israel from the UN.

In his national statement, Anwar reiterated that Israel’s actions have crossed the bounds of reason and humanity by committing genocide against the Palestinian people.

He said the Zionist regime’s continuous violence against an entire nation leaves the international community with no choice but to demand swift and effective actions, including embargoes, suspension, and even expulsion from the UN.