Bissouma dropped from Spurs’ Super Cup squad for lateness

UDINE: Tottenham Hotspur manager Thomas Frank confirmed midfielder Yves Bissouma has been excluded from the squad for Wednesday’s Super Cup match against Paris St Germain.

The decision follows repeated instances of lateness by the Ivory Coast international.

Frank stated, “Bissouma has been late several times and now this time, it was one too many.”

He emphasised the need for discipline, adding, “With everything, you need to give your players a lot of love but also have demands and have consequences.”

New loan signing Joao Palhinha from Bayern Munich could replace Bissouma in midfield.

Tottenham will also miss playmaker James Maddison, sidelined with an ACL injury.

Striker Dominic Solanke is fit for the new season despite limited pre-season action due to an ankle issue.

Frank believes Spurs’ lighter pre-season schedule could give them an edge over PSG.

He said, “We have had a more normal pre-season which is what every coach would prefer.”

However, he acknowledged PSG’s recent competitive experience, stating, “They have had a long season and played a lot of games recently.”

Frank remains confident ahead of the clash, saying, “I am 100% convinced that it will be very super competitive tomorrow.”

Defender Cristian Romero is expected to play a crucial role in the absence of former captain Son Heung-min.

Frank praised Romero, saying, “He is someone who has been in big finals and won them.”

The Super Cup marks Frank’s first competitive match as Tottenham manager.

A victory would secure early silverware for the North London club. - Reuters