Kedah NGO praises PM’s ceasefire success amid criticism

ALOR SETAR: The Kedah MADANI Youth Association has defended Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s role in securing an immediate ceasefire between Thailand and Cambodia, calling it a historic diplomatic achievement.

Association chairman Datuk Zuraidi Rahim criticised those mocking the effort, stating it undermines Malaysia’s credibility as ASEAN Chair.

Zuraidi was responding to a social media post by PAS Information Chief Ahmad Fadhli Shaari, which allegedly belittled the PM’s mediation.

“This is a success all Malaysians should celebrate, not insult. Such remarks damage our diplomatic standing,“ he said.

The post, which included a screenshot of a news report on the conflict, drew public backlash. Zuraidi revealed that 10 police reports had been lodged by him and seven PKR division chiefs in Kedah, urging authorities to investigate Ahmad Fadhli.

Padang Terap PKR division chief Mohd Tahar Hussin echoed the sentiment, demanding stern action.

“This involves security and humanity—it’s no laughing matter,“ he said. - Bernama