Kedah NGO submits memorandum to MB Sanusi over unresolved state issues

ALOR SETAR: Non-governmental organisation Sekretariat Suara Anak Kedah has submitted a memorandum to Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor urging immediate resolution of several critical state issues.

Director Sulaiman Ibrahim stated that the memorandum highlights the failure of the ‘Greater Kedah 2050’ slogan to deliver tangible improvements in public welfare.

“The state government has also failed to tackle the high unemployment rate, with more than 100,000 youths in Kedah still jobless despite claims of large-scale investments being brought into the state,“ he told reporters after the memorandum handover at Wisma Darul Aman.

“The tourism sector has also fallen short, with basic facilities at major sites left neglected, poor cleanliness, and Langkawi failing to generate economic spillover for local residents who continue to struggle,“ he added.

The memorandum also raised environmental concerns, calling for the immediate closure of quarries operating near residential areas at Gunung Pulai and Gunung Baling, which are said to be endangering health, safety and biodiversity.

Sulaiman further claimed that development efforts have been overly concentrated in Kulim through the Kulim Hi-Tech Park project, while interior districts such as Baling, Sik and Yan remain sidelined.

“He said the secretariat hopes the menteri besar will provide an immediate explanation, failing which further action will be taken if no response is received soon,“ Sulaiman stated.

“The Menteri Besar can explain either during a State Legislative Assembly sitting or at a press conference,“ he added.

The memorandum submission coincided with a rally organised by the secretariat called ‘Himpunan Honggaq Kedah’ to amplify public concerns. – Bernama