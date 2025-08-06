Kedah police bust major cannabis syndicate with RM2.4m haul

SUNGAI PETANI: Kedah police dismantled a cannabis syndicate, seizing 66.4kg of the drug worth RM2.4 million in a major operation last Sunday.

Five suspects, including a married couple, were arrested in the crackdown led by the Narcotics Crime Investigation Division.

Three local men, aged 24 to 26, were initially detained near the Kuala Muda police headquarters with 64.6kg of cannabis packed in suitcases.

A subsequent raid at a nearby house uncovered an additional 1.8kg of cannabis flowers.

Police believe the syndicate recruited youths for distribution and operated since last month.

The group used vehicles to smuggle drugs across borders, hiding them in door panels or car boots.

Two women, including the main suspect’s wife, were also arrested to aid investigations.

The syndicate entered Malaysia via Bukit Kayu Hitam and exited through Padang Besar, Perlis.

Two suspects tested positive for heroin and THC, while all five were remanded until August 11.

The case is being probed under Section 39B and Section 15(1)(a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952. – Bernama