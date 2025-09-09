Kedah police chief rejects special bullying squad for schools

ALOR SETAR: Kedah police chief Datuk Adzly Abu Shah has stated there is no need to deploy a special anti-bullying squad in schools despite a significant increase in cases.

Bullying incidents in the state have risen from 10 cases between January and August 2024 to 30 cases during the same period this year.

Adzly explained that existing school liaison officers will conduct unannounced inspections instead, particularly targeting hostels during evenings and weekends.

“We have no fixed schedule for visits but we assess the appropriate timing, potentially at night or on non-school days at high-risk institutions,“ he told reporters after the Kedah Contingent PDRM Town Hall programme.

The police will focus particularly on schools experiencing serious disciplinary problems according to the state’s top officer.

In a separate development, Adzly confirmed that Kedah police are awaiting investigation details regarding a Malaysian arrested in Sadao, Thailand with firearms and ammunition.

He emphasized that border security remains a priority and any potential security leaks will be thoroughly investigated without compromise.

“This year alone we have suspended 56 people and we will not tolerate any involvement in leakage cases, especially concerning firearms and drugs,“ Adzly stated.

Thai media reported the arrest of a man in his 30s at a Sadao district roadblock with two M4 rifles and hundreds of rounds of ammunition in his Malaysian-registered vehicle. – Bernama