Kedah ready for leadership change, says Ahmad Zahid

ALOR SETAR: UMNO president Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi has expressed confidence that Kedah residents are prepared for a change in state leadership, emphasising the need for stable governance and leaders committed to public welfare. Speaking at the launch of the 2025 KEDA Rural Youth and Programme Implementation Planning Committee (4P) Convention, he highlighted the importance of electing capable leaders to steer the state toward progress.

“I hope change will come. It is not easy to bring about change overnight, but it is not impossible. Insya-Allah, Kedah will return to being under better leadership — one that truly cares for the people,” Ahmad Zahid said.

The Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Rural and Regional Development stressed that Kedahans play a crucial role in shaping their future through informed decisions. He urged voters to support leaders who can ensure long-term stability and development. - Bernama