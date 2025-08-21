Kedah seeks approval for padi seed production to address shortages

ALOR SETAR: The Kedah state government has formally requested permission from the Agriculture and Food Security Ministry to establish local padi seed production capabilities.

Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor stated that farmers have consistently faced seed shortages that negatively impact crop yields and agricultural productivity.

“After years of struggling with the lack of padi seeds, at times there were none, and other times the supply was insufficient, sometimes the seeds failed to grow, as well as shortages of subsidised seeds, a leeway would be good,” he explained during a press conference following the state assembly session.

Sanusi emphasised the importance of respecting local farmers’ expertise despite existing regulations governing certified seed varieties.

The state legislative assembly unanimously passed a motion supporting community-based padi seed development programmes during its recent sitting.

A pilot project covering 20.5 hectares in Kampung Sungai Mati, Tobiar, Pendang is currently underway to test local seed production methods.

“We hope that the seeds produced will help address the shortage and deliver better yields,” Sanusi added regarding the experimental initiative.

The menteri besar clarified that the project aims to complement rather than challenge existing agricultural systems and policies.

All findings from the pilot programme will be formally submitted to the federal ministry for review and consideration.

This initiative represents Kedah’s proactive approach to solving persistent agricultural supply chain challenges affecting rice cultivation.

Local farmers have welcomed the potential opportunity to develop seed varieties better suited to Kedah’s specific growing conditions and climate.

The state government believes that decentralised seed production could enhance food security and agricultural resilience throughout the region. – Bernama