KUALA LUMPUR: The Sultan of Kedah, Al-Aminul Karim Sultan Sallehuddin Sultan Badlishah today presided over the 268th Meeting of the Conference of Rulers at Istana Negara.

The meeting was attended by the Sultan of Terengganu Sultan Mizan Zainal Abidin, Raja of Perlis Tuanku Syed Sirajuddin Jamalullail, Sultan of Selangor Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah, Sultan of Perak Sultan Nazrin Shah and the Yang Dipertuan Besar of Negeri Sembilan Tuanku Muhriz Tuanku Munawir.

Regent of Johor Tunku Mahkota Ismail was also in attendance.

The rulers of Pahang and Kelantan were represented by their Crown Princes, Tengku Hassanal Ibrahim Alam Shah and Tengku Muhammad Fakhry Petra, respectively.

Also present were the Governors, namely Tun Ahmad Fuzi Abdul Razak of Penang, Tun Dr Mohd Ali Rustam (Melaka), Tun Musa Aman (Sabah) and Tun Dr Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar (Sarawak).

Yesterday, His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia, attended the pre-council meeting of the Conference of Rulers, also at Istana Negara.

The last meeting of the Conference of Rulers was held last October, presided over by Sultan Nazrin, who is also Deputy Yang di-Pertuan Agong.