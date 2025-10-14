Kedah teachers association calls for immediate school safety audits

ALOR SETAR: The Kedah Malay Teachers Association has called for immediate monitoring and safety audits in all schools following recent incidents, including cases of sexual misconduct.

PGMK president Syed Ahmad Zawawi Syed Akil said the Ministry of Education and State Education Departments must ensure schools implement robust safety protocols.

“A physical safety audit in schools must be conducted immediately, taking into account secluded areas, CCTV surveillance, access control systems and teacher supervision,“ he said in a statement.

He stated that recent incidents should serve as a warning and catalyst for reviewing school safety policies nationwide.

Syed Ahmad Zawawi said PGMK strongly condemns sexual crimes as such acts violate human rights principles and the trust placed in schools as safe institutions.

“The identities of underage victims must be fully protected by not disclosing any sensitive information,“ he added.

He demanded that perpetrators be subjected to fair and comprehensive legal action in accordance with the Penal Code.

Schools must also strengthen preventive measures including implementing character education modules and awareness of consent.

Collaboration between schools, parents, government agencies and non-governmental organisations can help protect children’s safety and rights.

Teachers should serve as the eyes and ears in schools by monitoring proactively and reporting any signs of student discomfort.

PGMK calls on the education community to be vigilant and proactive in addressing issues in schools following the recent incidents. – Bernama