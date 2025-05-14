ALOR SETAR: Kedah will not renew licenses for electronic cigarettes or vapes in the state, citing concerns about their potential misuse for drug abuse.

Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor said during the state-level Drug Eradication Action Council meeting yesterday that discussions also centred on the use of vape devices for synthetic drug abuse.

“Some individuals are exploiting the situation by selling synthetic drugs in liquid form that can be inhaled using vape devices. Preventing vape sales is one way to curb drug abuse,“ he said after chairing the State Executive Council meeting at Wisma Darul Aman here today.

It was reported that Perlis will ban the sale of electronic cigarettes or vapes starting Aug 1.

Perlis Menteri Besar Mohd Shukri Ramli said the decision was based on the Perlis State Fatwa Committee ruling, which declared vape use as haram (prohibited) in 2022.

Meanwhile, Muhammad Sanusi said a complete ban on vape sales in the state cannot be implemented hastily to avoid potential legal issues.

“Existing licenses must expire first because there have been prior court cases on other matters. We were warned about possible legal loopholes that might be overlooked, leading to lawsuits,“ he said.

He added that the state government aims to enforce a complete ban on vape sales, including in convenience stores, by next year, once all licenses are no longer renewed.

He added that Kedah will continue intensifying anti-drug efforts at the district level with the cooperation of District Officers, District Police Chiefs, and National Anti-Drugs Agency (AADK) officers.

Muhammad Sanusi said that drug abuse has become a ‘wound’ and cancer in society, and it must be treated urgently to prevent more severe consequences in the future.