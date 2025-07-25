Kedah urged to intensify drug abuse fight as rates remain high

JITRA: Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail has called on the Kedah government to intensify efforts to combat drug abuse, as the state remains among the top four nationwide for addiction rates. Speaking at the launch of the 2025 National Anti-Drugs Day Commemoration ceremony at Dataran Darulaman, he stressed the need for collective action.

“Data from the National Anti-Drugs Agency (AADK), Narcotics Crime Investigation Department, Health Ministry, and rehabilitation centres, analysed using United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime methods, show Kedah remains among the states with the highest drug abuse rates,“ he said.

Saifuddin urged leaders at all levels, including government, religious institutions, and schools, to take an active role in addressing the crisis. “We are no longer in an era of finger-pointing or complacency,“ he added.

The event was officiated by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, with Kedah Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor also present.

Saifuddin outlined three key elements for tackling the issue: acknowledging the problem, recognising the need for collaboration, and adapting strategies for a more integrated response. He also highlighted logistical challenges, particularly in maritime enforcement.

“Eighty percent of drugs enter Malaysia by sea, and the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency is now tasked with monitoring a vast area of 680,000 square kilometres,“ he said. The Home Ministry has requested additional enforcement equipment from the Prime Minister.

International cooperation is also being strengthened through intelligence sharing and joint operations with ASEAN and the UN. This year, RM480 million has been allocated to AADK operations and rehabilitation centres, with an additional RM500 million sought to boost efforts.

Malaysia’s legal framework, including the amended Dangerous Drugs Act and Drug Dependants (Treatment and Rehabilitation) Act, imposes stricter penalties on traffickers and syndicates. - Bernama