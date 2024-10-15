Kelana Jaya Line LRT service resumes after temporary disruption

KUALA LUMPUR: The Kelana Jaya Line LRT service between the Wangsa Maju and Gombak stations fully resumed operation at 3.30 pm today after repair works were completed, says Rapid Rail Sdn Bhd.

The Rapid KL rail service operator previously stated that the service disruption was caused by an unusual flow of rainwater in the surrounding area, which entered the tracks and damaged several track components at around 10.20 am.

Rapid Rail said that the operations team was forced to cut off the power supply in the affected area to allow for inspections and repair works.

“The Rapid Rail engineering team has successfully completed temporary repair works on the track components. Tests on the system and track components were also conducted to ensure that services could resume safely in accordance with safety standards.

“However, the engineering and operations teams will continue to monitor the system’s stability to ensure smooth train operations,“ the statement said.

Rapid Rail thanked passengers for their patience throughout the service disruption.

Several roads in Kuala Lumpur were flooded following continuous heavy rain that began around 9 am today.