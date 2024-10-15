Taman Melawati landslide: JMG, JKR assessing soil structure in affected area

KUALA LUMPUR: The Department of Mineral and Geoscience Malaysia (JMG) and the Public Works Department (JKR) are assessing the landslide site on Jalan E6, Taman Melawati here to determine whether the area is safe or not.

Ampang Jaya district police chief ACP Mohd Azam Ismail said authorities have identified 11 families living in 16 of the 20 houses on Jalan E6, Taman Melawati, affected by the incident.

“The other four residential units are unoccupied,” he said when met at the scene.

Elaborating, Mohd Azam said all affected victims have instructed to evacuate to a relief centre in AU 2 Keramat near here.

“Victims will remain in the relief centre until the residential area is declared safe, and once the cleanup work is completed, residents can move their vehicles to a safer location,” he said.

The cleanup work in the affected area is being carried out by the Ampang Jaya Municipal Council (MPAJ) and the Gombak District and Land Office, and it is expected to be completed in about an hour.

Mohd Azam said that police personnel would be deployed to monitor the residential area on Jalan E6 here throughout the cleaning operation.

A landslide occurred in the area at 10.30 am today, following a heavy downpour that began at 9 am, with no casualties reported.

Among the security agencies involved in the cleanup efforts and assessment of the landslide area are the Royal Malaysia Police, the Fire and Rescue Department, the Malaysian Armed Forces, the Civil Defence Force, JKR and MPAJ.