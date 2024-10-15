DOE detects illegal chemical waste dump in Bukit Pelanduk, Port Dickson

PORT DICKSON: The Negeri Sembilan Department of Environment (DOE) uncovered a case of illegal dumping of chemical waste believed to be paint and oil waste in Bukit Pelanduk area near Port Dickson.

State Entrepreneurship, Human Resources, Climate Change, Cooperatives and Consumerism Committee chairman, S. Veerapan said DOE found approximately 70 to 100 barrels with a capacity of 210 litres of used paint and approximately 50 IBC tanks with a capacity of 1000 litres containing oil in the area.

“The state DOE received complaints from the public regarding the matter yesterday through Whatsapps. Acting on the information, the state DOE investigation unit immediately moved to the location to conduct further inspections.

“The dumping area is located away from public view, protected behind a wall that prevents it from being seen from the road,“ he said in a statement here today.

He said the results of the inspection found that there were no labels on the containers, believed to have been removed to avoid detection by the authorities.

According to him, DOE took samples of the chemical waste content to be analysed by the Chemistry Department in more detail.

“Police reports were also made for the purpose of notification and monitoring by the authorities. DOE will then conduct a search for the owner of the land through the Port Dickson Land and District Office to assist in the investigation to identify the party responsible,“ he said.

He said appropriate legal action will be taken based on the provisions of the Environmental Quality Act 1974 against parties involved in this pollution activity.

The state DOE is calling on members of the public to report any illegal waste disposal activities to combat such irresponsible practices.