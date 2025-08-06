Kelana Jaya Line signalling upgrade postponed to Sept 6 for testing

KUALA LUMPUR: The Kelana Jaya Line signalling system upgrade for Phases 2 and 3, originally set for Aug 9, has been postponed to Sept 6.

Prasarana Malaysia Berhad stated that the delay allows extra testing for the new Phase 1 system to ensure full functionality.

Additional tests will evaluate system performance under real conditions to reduce future service disruptions.

Phase 1 upgrades were conducted during night maintenance hours as they mainly involved depot areas, not the main train route.

The project is part of a long-term solution following the November 2022 signalling system failure.

Phase 2 works will occur on Sept 6, 7, 14, 15, 21, 27, 28, and Oct 11 and 12, affecting stations from KLCC to Gombak.

Phase 3 is scheduled for Nov 1, 2, 8, 9, 15, 16, 29, and 30, covering Lembah Subang to Ampang Park.

Affected stations will open at 9 am instead of the usual 6 am, while unaffected stations operate normally.

Free shuttle buses and vans will be available to connect disrupted stations for smoother passenger movement.

Station staff, auxiliary police, and Prasarana Troopers will assist passengers at affected and interchange stations.

Information boards and leaflets will guide commuters at stations and bus stops.

Prasarana apologised for inconvenience and thanked passengers for their patience and cooperation.

The new SelTrac Generation 8 system offers real-time data analysis, better cybersecurity, and improved communication stability.

The upgrade is expected to extend the current signalling system’s lifespan by up to 20 years.

Latest updates on the rescheduling, affected stations, and alternative services can be found at [www.myrapid.com.my](http://www.myrapid.com.my) or Rapid KL’s social media. – Bernama