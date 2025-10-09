Kelana Jaya LRT service disruption between Universiti and Abdullah Hukum stations

KUALA LUMPUR: Rapid KL train services on the Kelana Jaya line are experiencing a power supply disruption between Universiti and Abdullah Hukum stations.

Rapid Rail Sdn Bhd confirmed repair works are underway and alternative train services have been activated to ensure passengers can continue their journeys.

Trains from Putra Heights will turn back at Taman Jaya under the alternative service arrangement.

Shuttle trains will operate between Taman Jaya Station Platform 2 and Bangsar Platform 2.

Trains from Gombak will turn back at Bangsar Station.

Rapid Rail apologised for the inconvenience caused and thanked passengers for their cooperation. – Bernama