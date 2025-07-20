Kelantan cites faith, community in curbing LGBT-linked activities

KOTA BHARU: Activities linked to the LGBT community in Kelantan remain under control due to strict enforcement, strong religious values, and active community involvement.

State Local Government, Housing, Health, and Environment Committee chairman Hilmi Abdullah credited public vigilance for helping authorities monitor and address suspicious behaviour.

“In Kelantan, if something seems unusual, people report it quickly to the authorities,“ he told Bernama. Areas previously known for immoral activities, such as Jalan Hamzah and Lorong Limau Manis, have seen revitalisation efforts, including a new shopping centre in Jalan Hamzah.

Hilmi noted that the Kota Bharu Municipal Council – Islamic City (MPKB-BRI) conducts regular patrols, and no recent reports of immoral activities have been filed. However, he acknowledged that any remaining cases likely involve foreigners or non-locals.

On July 17, Kelantan police raided a private LGBT-related gathering at a bungalow in Jalan Kemumin, following public complaints and intelligence gathered by a special task force. Over 20 men were involved in the incident.