Kelantan customs seizes contraband cigarettes worth RM4.2m

KOTA BHARU: The Kelantan Customs Department (Customs) seized over 6.2 million white cigarette sticks, valued at nearly RM4.2 million, in two separate operations last week.

Its director Wan Jamal Abdul Salam Wan Long said that the first seizure, on Nov 4, occurred when the department, in collaboration with the Central Zone Customs Unit II (Selangor), intercepted a container at West Port, Port Klang, Selangor. The container contained six million white cigarette sticks, with an estimated value of more than RM4 million.

He said that the syndicate had declared the cargo as merchandise in the shipping documents (Bill of Lading), and listed the Port of Discharge as Port Klang, utilising the cargo delivery service method.

“The seized cigarettes in this first case are believed to have originated in Cambodia, transported by sea before transiting at West Port, Port Klang,” he said.

“It is suspected that these cigarettes were imported from Sri Lanka, as such products are not available in our local market,” he said, during a press conference at the Kelantan Customs Enforcement branch, today.

Wan Jamal Abdul Salam mentioned that the white cigarettes lacked the necessary importation documents to verify that tax or duty had been paid. He added that the case remains under investigation, and no arrests have been made as of now.

Meanwhile, in a separate seizure on Nov 10, he said that Customs intercepted three vans at around 11.30 am, in various areas of Kota Bharu, where they found 254,800 cigarette sticks, valued at RM172,352.40.

He explained that the cigarettes in this case were suspected to have been transported by road, using a lorry, and intended for the east coast market, particularly in Kelantan. The cigarettes were found to bear counterfeit tax stamps. Three local men, aged between 30 and 47, were arrested to assist with the investigation.