Indonesia’s Mount Ibu erupts, triggering second-highest aviation alert

Bernama, Xinhua
In this handout picture taken and released on June 6, 2024 by the Geological Agency lightning struck as lava erupts from the crater of Mount Ibu, as seen from West Halmahera, North Maluku. - AFP PHOTO / Geological AgencyIn this handout picture taken and released on June 6, 2024 by the Geological Agency lightning struck as lava erupts from the crater of Mount Ibu, as seen from West Halmahera, North Maluku. - AFP PHOTO / Geological Agency

JAKARTA: Mount Ibu, located in Indonesia’s North Maluku province, erupted on Thursday, sending a column of ash up to 3 kilometres (km) high and prompting the second-highest aviation alert, according to the Volcanology and Geological Disaster Mitigation Centre.

The eruption occurred at 14.22 pm local time, spewing gray ash to the west of the crater, reported Xinhua.

Residents have been prohibited from engaging in activities within a 5-km radius of the crater and were advised to wear face masks when conducting activities outside.

An aviation notice has been issued at the orange level, the second-highest warning, prohibiting flights around Mount Ibu.

Standing at 1,325 metres, Mount Ibu is one of Indonesia’s 127 active volcanoes.