KOTA BHARU: The Kelantan government has contributed RM500,000 to the Selangor government as a gesture of solidarity to assist the Putra Heights gas pipeline blaze victims.

Kelantan Deputy Menteri Besar Datuk Dr Mohamed Fadzli Hassan said the contribution reflects the spirit of inter-state unity in supporting those affected by disasters, regardless of geographical boundaries.

“Kelantan Menteri Besar Datuk Mohd Nassuruddin Daud presented the donation to Selangor State Secretary Datuk Dr Ahmad Fadzli Ahmad Tajudin during a brief ceremony at the Selangor Menteri Besar’s official residence yesterday,” he said after officiating the 2025 Islamic Cultural Seminar at Dewan Putik, Pengkalan Chepa, today.

Mohamed Fadzli said that the Kelantan government had also donated RM5,000 in cash and necessities to seven Kelantanese families affected by the catastrophe.

“Thankfully, none of them were injured as most had returned to their hometowns for the Hari Raya holidays. However, their houses were damaged by the fire,” he said.

The April 1 blaze involving a Petronas-owned gas pipeline saw flames soaring over 30 metres high with temperatures reaching up to 1,000 degrees Celsius. It took nearly eight hours to fully extinguish the fire.

A total of 87 homes were completely destroyed and rendered uninhabitable, while another 148 sustained moderate damage but could be occupied after repairs.

Two temporary relief centres were opened to house the displaced residents.