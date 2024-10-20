Kelantan ECRL project ahead of two other east coast states, with 83.27 % completed

KOTA BHARU: The progress of the 48.86-kilometre section of the East Coast Rail Link (ECRL) project in Kelantan has reached 83.27 per cent as of September, said Kelantan Public Works Department director Nik Soh Yaacoub.

He said all construction works have been going on smoothly according to schedule and, based on that development, Kelantan is ahead of two other East Coast states, so far.

“As for the construction of the Kota Bharu station. Our progress now is at 45.48 per cent, exceeding the 44.4 per cent progress scheduled under the original plan. Only the station in Pasir Puteh is a little delayed due to several surrounding factors.

“However, the overall ECRL project is expected to be fully completed in July 2025 and can be used by the people to travel from Kelantan to Kuala Lumpur in 2027,” he told a media conference in conjunction with the Kelantan JKR technical visit to the ECRL Project in Bandar Baru Tunjong here today.

Nik Soh the progress of the ECRL alignment in Kelantan is the result of good collaboration with all parties, including local authorities, state government and Malaysia Rail Link Sdn Bhd.

He also does not expect the Northeast Monsoon season, expected to start next month, to play havoc with the ECRL schedule since the structural work has been completed.

He went on to say that the ECRL transport facilities would not only benefit the people of Kelantan but also provide added value to invigorating the state’s tourism sector.

He explained that the construction of the ECRL in Kelantan also involved the building of two stations, namely in Kota Bharu specifically for passenger use and in Cherang Tuli, Pasir Puteh for passengers and cargo.

The Kelantan ECRL line involves four districts, namely Kota Bharu, Bachok, Pasir Puteh and Machang.

The 665-km ECRL project, which costs RM50.27 billion, is set to connect Kota Bharu to the Gombak Integrated Transport Terminal, with travel time by road taking just four hours compared with seven hours, or more than 12 hours during festive seasons.