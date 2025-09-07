Kelantan expands SARA aid publicity to ensure public awareness and access

KOTA BHARU: The Kelantan Information Department is intensifying its publicity campaign for the Sumbangan Asas Rahmah Appreciation Aid to ensure complete public understanding of the initiative.

Director Muhd Aswadi Mohd Nor stated that the campaign addresses widespread public unfamiliarity with the redemption process and eligibility requirements.

Field observations revealed genuine public enthusiasm for the assistance program across the state.

Supermarket and grocery store redemption systems required upgrades to handle the unexpectedly high demand for the aid.

JAPEN Kelantan collaborates with other government agencies to deliver accurate information through multiple channels.

The department utilizes social media platforms, face-to-face announcements, and mobile Input On Wheels units for public outreach.

The publicity campaign runs concurrently with National Day and Malaysia Day celebrations throughout the state.

JAPEN Kelantan has organised 135 programmes to complement the aid awareness efforts during the festive period.

The one-off SARA Appreciation Aid benefits 22 million Malaysians through a RM2 billion government allocation.

Eligible citizens aged 18 and above can access the aid regardless of income category classification.

The cashless redemption system operates through MyKad at selected grocery stores and supermarkets nationwide. – Bernama