Kelantan federal director faces corruption charges by MACC

KOTA BHARU: A federal government department director in Kelantan will soon face charges for alleged abuse of power, corruption, and false claims.

Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) chief Tan Sri Azam Baki confirmed the impending prosecution, stating that the deputy public prosecutor has approved the charges.

The director, nearing retirement, is expected to be charged within weeks. Azam declined to disclose the individual’s name but assured the public that an announcement would follow. “This is part of MACC’s ongoing efforts to address leakages and corruption,“ he said during a press conference after the handover ceremony of Kelantan MACC’s new director, Azmin Yusoff.

Azam highlighted the need for new operational approaches in Kelantan, where he previously served from 1989 to 2000.

“Actions must resonate with the public to show MACC’s impact. We must focus on resolving corruption effectively,“ he added.

The case serves as a warning, Azam noted, stressing that leaders involved in misconduct cannot effectively govern. Investigations are complete, and further details will be disclosed soon. - Bernama