Kelantan firefighters required to master swimming skills for flood rescue operations

KELANTAN: The Kelantan Fire and Rescue Department has mandated swimming proficiency for all firefighters to enhance their emergency response capabilities during flood operations.

Director Farhan Sofyan Borhan revealed that the number of non-swimming personnel has decreased from 88 to 53 following intensive training programmes.

He emphasised that swimming skills are essential for frontline responders who must perform water rescues during flood emergencies across the state.

The department faces logistical challenges with only one swimming pool available in Kelantan, which is currently undergoing upgrades.

Training sessions have been conducted in alternative locations including lakes and rivers to ensure all personnel meet the swimming requirement.

Eleven boats have been distributed to volunteer and community fire brigades as part of monsoon season preparations starting in November.

Farhan Sofyan expressed concern about frequent rainfall patterns despite being in the Southwest Monsoon period which typically experiences less precipitation.

Kelantan has recorded 109 drowning fatalities over the past five years, prompting additional basic life support training and public awareness programmes.

High-risk areas for water surge incidents include Jeli and Kuala Krai districts, while Bachok faces frequent beach drowning cases requiring local auxiliary fire teams.

The department maintains a zero-tolerance policy towards drug abuse with regular surprise urine tests conducted in collaboration with the National Anti-Drug Agency.

Only one drug-related case was detected among firefighters last year, with court proceedings currently underway against the involved personnel. – Bernama