Kelantan gov’t urges public to be cautious if visiting Sungai Golok following attack

KOTA BHARU: People in Kelantan have been advised by the state government to be cautious and to follow instructions of security forces if they intend to visit Sungai Golok, Thailand.

Kelantan Deputy Menteri Besar Datuk Dr Mohamed Fadzli Hassan issued the advisory following an attack on a security control post at the Sungai Golok district office yesterday, stating that such visits may be risky.

“We do know that a lot of Kelantanese go over to Sungai Golok to buy food or to break fast with family and friends every Ramadan. But it’s better we go back to our ‘kampung’ or gather at home to break fast together,” he said when contacted today.

He added that the public should prioritse their safety and need to be cautious in deciding whether to visit the neighbouring country.