KOTA BHARU: The Kelantan government will re-examine the implementation of the Integrated River Basin Project (PLSB), including proposals and measures to mitigate major floods, said Menteri Besar Datuk Mohd Nassuruddin Daud.

He said the state government is committed to ensuring the safety and welfare of the people in every aspect of planning and executing flood management projects.

“The state government is aware of the concerns of the people, especially residents around the Golok River basin, who face increasingly alarming flood risks.

“Therefore, I urge the relevant authorities to reassess the planning for the implementation of the Sungai Golok PLSB in phases with a more organised and strategic scheduling. This is crucial to ensure that the adverse effects on the local population are minimised during the project’s execution,“ he said.

The text of his speech was read out by Deputy Menteri Besar Datuk Dr Mohamed Fadzli Hassan after the State Executive Council meeting at Kota Darulnaim Complex here today.

Commenting further, Mohd Nassuruddin said the proposed construction of a bypass to channel water to Sungai Mengkuang or Pengkalan Nangka, aimed at reducing the risk of severe flooding in Meranti, Lancang, and surrounding areas, requires careful evaluation and study as a crucial mitigation measure.

He emphasised the importance of incorporating the views and suggestions of villagers around Sungai Golok in the planning process, as they have a deeper understanding of the local needs and challenges that must be addressed.

“We also urge that the project design be reviewed to align with updated and realistic protection standards. Comprehensive mitigation measures should be implemented to safeguard residents and ensure their safety.

“The annual losses suffered by residents due to floods remain a major concern for the government. Hence, flood mitigation projects must be expedited to prevent even greater losses in the future,“ he said.

Mohd Nassuruddin reaffirmed the state government’s commitment to ensuring that residents in affected areas are no longer vulnerable during the monsoon season.

The state government, he said, will continue collaborating with the federal government, relevant agencies, and local communities to establish an effective long-term solution to the flood issue.