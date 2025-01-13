Kelantan immigration nabs nine illegal immigrants

KOTA BHARU: The Kelantan Immigration Department detained nine illegal immigrants for not possessing valid travel documents and abusing visit passes in a raid on Friday.

Director Mohamed Yusoff Khan Mohd Hassan said the joint enforcement operation with the Kelantan Road Transport Department and Ketereh District Council was carried out at 8 am in Kok Lanas and Ketereh to detect foreigners violating immigration rules.

He stated that the detainees included four Thai nationals (two men and two women), and five Myanmar men, all aged between 22 and 48.

“They are detained at the Tanah Merah Immigration Depot for further investigation for offences under Section 6 (1) (c) of the Immigration Act 1959/63 and Regulation 39 (b) of the Immigration Regulations 1963,” he said in a statement today.

He also urged the public to report any information regarding the presence of illegal immigrants or unlawful activities.