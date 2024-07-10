Kelantan immigration sweep nets illegal immigrants in Lojing Highlands

KOTA BHARU: An integrated operation by the Kelantan Immigration Department (JIM) resulted in the arrest of 86 illegal immigrants in an agricultural area of the Lojing Highlands in Gua Musang on Friday.

Its director Nik Akhtarulhaq Nik Abdul Rahman said the detainees comprised 20 men from Bangladesh, four from Nepal, and 62 from Myanmar.

“We learnt from intelligence and complaints received that planters in the agricultural area had been employing illegal immigrants for several months.

“Following that, the Kelantan JIM enforcement division in collaboration with various agencies, carried out operations at 16 locations, including workers’ quarters and eateries starting at 3 am last Friday,“ he said when contacted today.

All detainees will be investigated under the Immigration Act 1959/63 and the Immigration Regulations 1963 for various offences and have been sent to the Tanah Merah Immigration Depot for further action.

“The public is urged to report any information regarding illegal immigrants to Kelantan JIM at 019-9840377, the informants’ identities will be kept confidential,” he added.