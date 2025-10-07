Kelantan JKM boosts flood readiness with 20 new relief centres for 172,400 victims

KUALA KRAI: The Social Welfare Department will establish 20 additional temporary relief centres for this year’s flood season in Kelantan.

Kelantan JKM deputy director Md Yani Mat Zin said this increases the state’s total relief centres to 459 as preparation for unexpected floods similar to last year’s events.

“We want to ensure that there are enough facilities should the same situation recur,“ he said after officiating the ‘Memacu Kehidupan Deepavali 2025’ programme.

He noted that current weather patterns indicate potential flooding in previously unaffected areas this year.

“Floods usually affect Kuala Krai, Tanah Merah, Pasir Mas, Tumpat and Kota Bharu, but this year we are also focusing on other districts with flood potential,“ he said.

“The addition of relief centres is an early measure to ensure flood victims can be relocated to safer places immediately.”

More than 400 JKM personnel stand ready for mobilisation to assist flood victims throughout Kelantan.

“Each relief centre will house nine staff members, excluding volunteers and appointed cooks,“ Md Yani added.

“At the district level, we have established a special committee chaired by the respective district heads.”

All relief centres combined can accommodate up to 172,400 flood victims when needed.

Meanwhile, Petronas East Coast Region general manager Ahmad Shazly Ramli announced Petronas Foundation’s contribution of RM340,000 to 1,700 underprivileged Indian families nationwide for Deepavali.

This included 100 Kelantan Indian families receiving food baskets containing essential items like rice and cooking oil.

“This assistance is part of the Petronas Foundation’s ongoing commitment to brightening the festive celebration of the Indian community nationwide,“ he said. – Bernama