Kelantan JKR starts monsoon prep with road repairs and flood plans

KOTA BHARU: The Kelantan Public Works Department (JKR) has initiated early preparations for the upcoming monsoon season.

Director Nik Soh Yaacoub confirmed inspections of road structures and logistics readiness are underway.

“We have instructed all districts to prepare logistics, officer assignments, and flood response plans,” he said.

Damaged roads, especially at flood-prone hotspots, are being repaired as a priority.

Nik Soh added that JKR Kelantan will collaborate with other agencies for rapid infrastructure repairs during floods.

The Works Ministry previously identified over 1,000 high-risk accident zones nationwide.

Federal roads with poor lighting, sharp bends, and structural damage were flagged as blackspots.

Meanwhile, the Kelantan JKR Merdeka Trek kicked off today to promote National Day celebrations.

The convoy will cover 10 districts, spanning 500 kilometres over two days.

Nik Soh said 130 motorcyclists will carry the Jalur Gemilang during the patriotic journey.

The event aims to strengthen unity among JKR staff while commemorating Malaysia’s independence.

The trek includes stops at JKR offices in Bachok, Pasir Puteh, Machang, and other districts.

This marks the second edition of the initiative, fostering camaraderie across Kelantan’s JKR teams. - Bernama