Malaysia to import US LNG based on needs, says PM Anwar

KUALA LUMPUR: Petronas will only import additional liquefied natural gas (LNG) from the United States based on Malaysia’s requirements and commercial feasibility, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim confirmed today.

He stated that the imports would not exceed the nation’s needs and would be conducted under fair commercial terms.

“I don’t think that this is a problem because we only import what we need and it is based on commercial terms which will not be a burden on Petronas and the nation,” he said.

Anwar was responding to a supplementary question from Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman (MUDA–Muar) regarding US preconditions for LNG imports worth US$3.4 billion annually.

The Prime Minister stressed that Malaysia remains a net exporter of LNG and will not compromise on unnecessary imports.

“But we must also remember that we are an exporter. If the price is competitive and the project is conventionally viable, it makes sense for us to import more, including from the US, if it is profitable.”

He highlighted that Malaysia’s LNG products continue to be in high demand in key markets such as Japan, Korea, and China. - Bernama