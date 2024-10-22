Kelantan KPDN disposes of case items worth RM607,000

BACHOK: The Kelantan branch of the Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Ministry (KPDN) is disposing of various items seized in 99 cases, with an estimated value of RM607,000.

Kelantan KPDN director Azman Ismail said the items, confiscated since January last year, have undergone court proceedings and received official clearance for disposal, including vehicles.

He said the confiscated items were linked to five acts, namely the Control of Supplies Act 1961, the Trade Descriptions Act 2011, the Weights and Measures Act 1972, the Trademarks Act 2019 and the Consumer Protection Act 1999.

“For today alone, we disposed of items from 19 cases, valued at over RM200,000, including counterfeit clothing, perfume, women’s accessories, computer equipment and fake branded bags.

“Several methods will be used, including direct disposal and donating some vehicles to organisations in need, such as fire department, vocational centres and so on, for use in training,” he told a press conference at the Kelantan KPDN storage facility in Kandis here today.

Azman also said that 60 seized vehicles have already been disposed of for violations such as illegal modifications and having extra fuel tanks.

He added that more than 600 vehicles are currently being processed for disposal, involving cases from 2023 to this year.

Meanwhile, Azman said that 70 wholesalers and retailers in the state have been appointed to ensure that the supply of essential and controlled goods is sufficient during the upcoming monsoon season.

He said these traders are now allowed to increase their stock of controlled goods by over 30 per cent of the quota specified in their licences.

“This is to ensure essential items remain easily accessible and are sold at government-set, reasonable prices, even during the floods.

“We’ve learned valuable lessons from the 2014 floods, and we want to avoid situations where those in remote areas, like Kuala Krai, face food shortages due to difficulties accessing supplies from nearby districts,” he said.