Temporary placement in Kelantan will allow Cikgu Din to be with his wife - Fadhlina

NIBONG TEBAL: The Ministry of Education (MOE) will grant teacher Izzuddin Izhar, better known as Cikgu Din, a temporary placement at a school in Kelantan as requested, allowing him to be with his wife as she battles stage four cancer.

Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek explained that the placement will enable Cikgu Din to fulfil his teaching duties, while also being close to his wife as she battles her illness.

She added that discussions between Cikgu Din and the Sarawak and Kelantan Education Departments, along with the MOE, have progressed smoothly.

“We will manage Cikgu Din’s situation with the utmost care. Insya-Allah, this temporary placement order will allow him to be with his wife during this challenging time.

“Let us pray for Cikgu Din to be given strength and patience, and for his wife’s recovery,” she said to reporters, after officiating the MADANI Education Carnival and the Vocational Collge (KV) MADANI Insani Rakyat programme, at Sekolah Kebangsaan Sungai Bakap, here, today.

She commented on the plight of Cikgu Din, whose repeated pleas for a transfer to care for his terminally ill wife were denied by higher-ups in the education department.

On Thursday (Oct 24), the MOE announced that it had taken immediate action to assist Cikgu Din by granting him leave to be with his wife.

Additionally, Fadhlina refuted claims that the government only acted after the issue went viral on social media, asserting that discussions and alternative measures for the teacher were initiated before his situation went viral.

She stressed that the MOE would give full attention to all issues, taking into account the relevant circumstances. Fadhlina also expressed her appreciation to the community for their empathy towards Cikgu Din’s situation.

In an unrelated matter, Fadhlina urged all parties to take full responsibility for adhering to the guidelines issued by the MOE regarding sexual harassment in educational institutions. She emphasised the importance of schools as safe spaces and the need for a supportive environment for all pupils and students.

“We urge schools to ensure that complaints are handled with integrity, so there is no need for anyone to be afraid to come forward. The complaint process, as outlined in the guidelines, must be followed by all parties,” she stressed.