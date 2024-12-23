KOTA BHARU: The Kelantan branch of the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN) has confiscated various smuggled goods and controlled items worth over RM6.8 million since early January, up to yesterday.

According to Kelantan KPDN director Azman Ismail, RM5 million of the total value came from smuggled goods, while RM1.98 million was attributed to controlled items seized across the state.

These seizures were made following 79,242 inspections, which encompassed various checks, operations, and monitoring activities. As a result, 1,025 cases were initiated under KPDN regulations.

“The confiscated items include controlled goods such as sugar, wheat flour, petrol, cooking oil, and other items, while the violations include selling controlled goods above the prescribed maximum price, failing to display price tags, and other infractions under the Price Control and Anti-Profiteering Act 2011,” he said.

“These actions led to the arrest of 210 individuals, including 189 men and 21 women, of whom 197 are Malaysian citizens and 13 are non-citizens, with a total of RM150,000 in fines imposed,” he said during a media briefing following a walkabout for the 2024 Christmas Festive Season Maximum Price Control Scheme (SHMMP).

Azman further added that the implementation of measures to apprehend individuals utilising illegal routes to cross the Malaysia-Thailand border in Kelantan, which took effect on Dec 1, has had a markedly positive effect in curbing smuggling activities within the state.

“While smuggling remains a concern, the frequency has declined compared to prior trends, indicating a positive shift in enforcement outcomes,” he said.