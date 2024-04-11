Kelantan leaving to Thai authorities on six Malaysians over drug possession

KOTA BHARU: The Kelantan government has full confidence in the Thai authorities to investigate six residents of the state, including a female singer who were arrested at a hotel near Sungai Golok, last Friday.

Kelantan Deputy Menteri Besar Datuk Dr Mohamed Fadzli Hassan said his side requested that the Thai authorities carry out their responsibilities in accordance with the law since the case occurred in the country concerned under its enforcement.

“This case can be used as a lesson especially for the people of Kelantan to be vigilant and conduct themselves properly as we need to set a good example,“ he told reporters after attending the inauguration of Invest@Kelantan Forum & Expo (INFEX 2024) programme here today.

Commenting further, Mohamed Fadzli said the state government also requested that all parties, including enforcement agencies, to step up surveillance and cooperation to eradicate the entry of drugs.

Meanwhile, when asked to comment on several parties who criticised the state known as ‘Veranda of Mekkah’ being often involved in drug cases, he said that each state has its own weaknesses.

“Each state has its own weaknesses. It is up to those who want to comment, the most important thing is that we at the leadership will ensure the matter is controlled,“ he said.

Earlier, Kelantan police chief Datuk Mohd Yusoff Mamat confirmed that six Malaysians, including a local artist from Kelantan, were arrested in a raid conducted by Thai police at a hotel near Sungai Golok, at 6 am, Friday.

As a result of the inspection in the room involved, approximately 6,000 horse pills were found and all the suspects were taken to the Sungai Golok police station for further action.

It was reported that two of the arrested suspects were believed to have entered Thailand using the illegal Gergaji base near Rantau Panjang, Pasir Mas, while the other four went through the Immigration, Customs, Quarantine and Security (ICQS) Complex in Rantau Panjang.