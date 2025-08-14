Kelantan organ donation rates lowest in Malaysia at 0.45%

KOTA BHARU: Kelantan has the lowest organ donation pledge rate in Malaysia, with only 0.45 per cent of its population registered as donors.

Kelantan Health Department director Datuk Dr Zaini Hussin revealed the concerning statistic during the launch of the state-level Organ Donation Awareness Week 2025.

He noted that the low figure highlights poor awareness, particularly in rural areas and among younger residents.

“Since the organ donation pledge programme began in 1997, Kelantan has recorded only eight actual donors,” he said.

Dr Zaini emphasised the urgent need to boost both registrations and actual donations to meet high demand.

“Organ demand remains high, especially for kidneys and corneas, as well as hearts and livers. One donor can save up to four lives,” he said.

He stressed that cultural and religious misconceptions must be addressed through collaboration with medical experts and religious leaders.

“Although many support the idea in principle, barriers such as limited understanding, myth, family hesitation and concerns over funeral delays or respecting the deceased remain widespread,” he said.

Some families reportedly fear that organ retrieval could delay burial, deterring potential donors.

In contrast, Kuala Lumpur leads the nation with a 2.32 per cent pledge rate, according to the National Transplant Resource Centre.

The event was held at Hospital Raja Perempuan Zainab II to encourage more pledges.

Dr Zaini urged the public to consider organ donation as a life-saving act of compassion. - Bernama