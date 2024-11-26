Kelantan passes Entertainment and Places of Entertainment Control Bill 2024

KOTA BHARU: The Kelantan Legislative Assembly today approved the Entertainment and Places of Entertainment Control Bill 2024 which aims to regulate and license entertainment-related matters.

The bill had been tabled by the State Local Government, Housing, Health and Environment Committee chairman Hilmi Abdullah, debated by members of the assembly before being read for the second and third time and passed unanimously.

Earlier, Hilmi, when presenting the bill, said it was crucial for the state government to enact and enforce Syariah-based legislation to regulate the licensing of entertainment and entertainment venues and related matters.

“It is undeniable that entertainment is something that appeals to human nature, as it is a blend of beautiful language, unique culture and the artistry that evokes positive emotions within us.

“The state government is responsible for preserving the cultural and artistic heritage of the local community to prevent it from being lost to time, and to ensure the survival of local artistes by enabling entertainment activities based on Islamic principles to be carried out in Kelantan,” he said.

The bill aimed to improve the Entertainment and Places of Entertainment Control Enactment (Entertainment Enactment 1998), which was originally introduced on Nov 8, 1998 to replace the Cinema and Entertainment Venues Ordinance 1955 (extended to Kelantan) that had been repealed.

Hilmi said the previous enactment had not been amended in the past 26 years, leading to gaps that posed challenges in enforcement.

“This new enactment addresses these legal gaps and ensures more effective enforcement, while continuing to uphold Islamic values in entertainment, in line with our policy of developing together with Islam,” he said.

The sitting continues tomorrow.