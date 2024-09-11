Kelantan Perkeso presents aid to widow of auxiliary policeman in Gua Musang

GUA MUSANG: Nur Farah Hanum Husain, 32, the widow of an auxiliary policeman who was killed in an accident in Felda Aring 15 here received her monthly pension of RM2,895 from the Social Security Organisation (Perkeso) beginning this month.

Kelantan Perkeso director Nora Yaacob said they also presented one-time funeral benefits of RM3,000 after Muhammad Radzi Ab Hamid was hit by a car while returning home from work on Sept 9.

“Nur Farah Hanum qualifies for the lifetime pension as the contributor’s widow, while three of their children, aged five, a year and six months will qualify for this benefit till they are 21 or married (whichever is earlier).

“We hope that this dependent’s benefits will help alleviate the burden borne by contributors’ families,” she told reporters after presenting the aid here today.

Nur Farah Hanum added that the pension would help her cover her living expenses and that of her children and she planned to do some online business and sewing orders at home.