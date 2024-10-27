Kelantan PKR draws up framework, strategy to capture Kelantan in GE16

KOTA BHARU: Kelantan PKR has already drawn up the framework and strategy to draw closer to the people in Kelantan as early preparation for the next general election (GE), said its chairman, Datuk Seri Mohamad Suparadi.

He said the framework, among others, takes into account the need to introduce young candidates and women as leaders in a mission to capture Kelantan in the next GE.

“The framework is there but I can’t reveal it yet and it will be finalised when we discuss with the component parties of the Unity Government on Nov 4.

“I want Kelantan PKR to champion community issues and problems in this state so that the people can evaluate and think of the best option,” he told reporters during a get-together session between the Kelantan Parti Keadilan Rakyat State Leadership Council (MPN) and the media practitioners in the state here last night.

Yesterday, PKR vice-president Nurul Izzah Anwar urged the party’s branch leaders and members in Kelantan to intensify efforts to expand party membership to secure more seats in the next GE.

She was quoted as saying that PKR is gaining trust in Kelantan, rooted in its commitment to justice for the people.