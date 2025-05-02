Kelantan police curb 90% of cross-border crimes since December

KOTA BHARU: About 90 per cent of cross-border crimes and activities involving illegal bases along Sungai Golok have been successfully controlled since enforcement was tightened on Dec 1 last year, said Kelantan Police Chief Datuk Mohd Yusoff Mamat.

He described this as a significant achievement in curbing illegal activities, while also preventing locals from frequenting entertainment venues in Golok, Thailand, which could expose them to drug abuse.

“We are concerned that those going there for entertainment may be at risk of drug consumption, which could lead to addiction.

“With these restrictions in place, we have observed a sharp decline in demand for hotel accommodations and entertainment centres in Golok. Strict monitoring will continue along the 106-kilometre stretch of Sungai Golok, from Tumpat to Rantau Panjang,” he told reporters after the Kelantan Police Contingent monthly assembly here today.

He also noted that the closure of illegal crossings along the Malaysia-Thailand border, enforced since Dec 1, has yielded positive outcomes, including increased tax revenue and stricter control over drug smuggling.

“Although this measure has sparked debate among the public, it is a necessary step to curb cross-border crime and strengthen national security,” he said.

Meanwhile, police will intensify efforts to combat crime by focusing on five key areas, including tackling drug-related issues, which remain the primary cause of criminal activities in the state.

Mohd Yusoff said that in his first 100 days leading the state police force since Oct 29, he has emphasised the importance of a comprehensive approach to crime prevention, in line with the ‘Jihad Dadah’ initiative.

“Our main focus is to combat drug smuggling, prevent cross-border crimes, crack down on commercial crimes, particularly unlicensed moneylending, curb human trafficking and eliminate illegal gambling and vice activities,” he said.

He also stressed that the responsibility of fighting crime lies with the entire Kelantan police force and should not fall on the shoulders of a few individuals alone.

Also, between Jan 1 and Jan 31, overall crime rates in Kelantan recorded a 12.08 per cent decrease compared to the same period last year.

“Property crimes saw a 19.7 per cent decline, dropping from 147 cases in 2024 to 118 cases this year.

“However, violent crimes increased by 18.8 per cent, with cases of rape, armed robbery and assault also showing an upward trend,” he added.