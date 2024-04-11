Kelantan prepared to face Northeast Monsoon

KOTA BHARU: Kelantan is prepared to face all possibilities that may occur during the Northeast Monsoon (MTL) season, which is expected to start tomorrow and last until March next year.

Deputy Menteri Besar Datuk Dr Mohamed Fadzli Hassan said the experience of the ‘yellow flood’ in 2014 has taught his team to always be prepared with early planning as various assumptions suggest that a major flood might occur this year like it did 10 years ago.

“If in the past people often said that there are only floods in Kelantan, none in other states, but when we look at the weather now, it is unpredictable,“ he told reporters after officiating the Invest@Kelantan Forum & Expo (INFEX 2024) programme here today.

“Therefore, I advise the community, especially the people of this state, not to engage in recreational activities in risky places such as waterfalls, rivers and rapids during the MTL season.”

Previously, the Malaysian Meteorological Department (MET Malaysia) director-general Dr. Mohd Hisham Mohd Anip said that the MTL, commonly known as the monsoon season in Malaysia, is expected to begin on Nov 5 (tomorrow) and continue until March 2025.

During that period, five to seven episodes of heavy rain are expected to occur in Kelantan, Terengganu, Pahang, Johor, Sarawak and Sabah.

However, Mohd Hisham said that if the monsoon surge is strong and at the same time there is a low-pressure weather system, continuous heavy rain can occur in other states.